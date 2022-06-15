Qtron Investments LLC Has $803,000 Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Qtron Investments LLC cut its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,525 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 478,596 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $109,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 190,154 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $43,314,000 after acquiring an additional 123,960 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,655 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 208.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 22,622 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 15,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI opened at $168.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.01. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $164.75 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The company has a market cap of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.35.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.99%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXPI. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

About NXP Semiconductors (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.