California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 53,743 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,769,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,743 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Exelon worth $102,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.08.
Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $42.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.01 and its 200 day moving average is $49.00. The company has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.56.
Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.
Exelon Profile (Get Rating)
Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exelon (EXC)
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
- Analog Devices Stock is a Defensive Semiconductor Play
- HP Inc. Stock Is a Steady Eddie Gainer
- Why These 3 Farming Stocks Keep Plowing Ahead
- Gold Stocks That Might Be Worth A Look As Inflation Continues To Run Hot:
Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.