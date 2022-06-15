Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Downgraded to D at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MOMO. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hello Group from $8.10 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hello Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Hello Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hello Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hello Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $5.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average is $7.56. Hello Group has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $16.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.34. Hello Group had a negative return on equity of 24.64% and a negative net margin of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hello Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hello Group by 25.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hello Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,787,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,452,000 after purchasing an additional 259,934 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hello Group by 34.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,344,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,406 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hello Group by 21.7% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,301,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,865,000 after acquiring an additional 767,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Hello Group by 21.4% in the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,281,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,745,000 after acquiring an additional 753,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

