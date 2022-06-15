Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDXX. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4,072.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 287,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,284,000 after purchasing an additional 280,575 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,596,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,105,000 after purchasing an additional 254,033 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,067,000 after purchasing an additional 109,920 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,943,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,743,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,010,000 after acquiring an additional 94,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $328.99 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $322.78 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $414.85 and its 200-day moving average is $504.22.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.33.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

