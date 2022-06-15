Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,034,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,272,000 after purchasing an additional 91,395 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 91,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 178,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.
Raytheon Technologies Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
