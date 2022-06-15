Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,034,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,272,000 after purchasing an additional 91,395 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 91,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 178,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $91.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.18. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.