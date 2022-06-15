Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

QUAL opened at $111.00 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.58.

