Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Buys 234 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,425,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,995,902,000 after purchasing an additional 580,635 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,366,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,080,985,000 after purchasing an additional 406,797 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,275,000 after purchasing an additional 21,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $1,769,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 940,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,284,047.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Breyer bought 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,701,103.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 669,650 shares valued at $37,169,012. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $95.42 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $93.59 and a one year high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 71.93%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BX. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Blackstone Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.