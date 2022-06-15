Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 159 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,154 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,268,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,219 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $704,881,000 after acquiring an additional 476,263 shares during the period. Gobi Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $255,234,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,002,180,000 after acquiring an additional 385,522 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $193,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $167.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. KGI Securities lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.08.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

