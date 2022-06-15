Horizon Investments LLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KKR. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $783,509,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,715.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,072,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $452,418,000 after buying an additional 5,738,304 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,535,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $635,907,000 after buying an additional 2,586,939 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 132.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,988,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $181,965,000 after buying an additional 1,705,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,981,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,217,000 after buying an additional 784,674 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE KKR opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.54 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.45.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

