Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,531,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,238,787,000 after purchasing an additional 63,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,716,557,000 after purchasing an additional 113,477 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,505,000 after purchasing an additional 228,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,517,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,897,000 after purchasing an additional 33,361 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $763,056,000 after purchasing an additional 218,658 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC opened at $316.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $338.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $287.44 and a 52-week high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. KLA’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.05.

KLA Company Profile (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.