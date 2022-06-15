Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 257 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 17,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 69,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,602,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $107.68 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.61 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.34.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.