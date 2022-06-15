Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Purchased by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,904,000 after purchasing an additional 224,989 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,979,000 after purchasing an additional 125,635 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,321,000 after purchasing an additional 74,633 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $18,177,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,038,000 after purchasing an additional 45,611 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Essex Property Trust news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $378.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $420.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $367.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.93.

Shares of ESS opened at $256.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.75. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.63 and a 12-month high of $363.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $309.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $327.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.70%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

