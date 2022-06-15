Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $505,000 Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Kroger stock opened at $50.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.23 and its 200 day moving average is $50.47.
In other Kroger news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 162,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,651,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 32,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $1,808,654.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 331,224 shares of company stock worth $18,695,510. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Kroger (Get Rating)
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
