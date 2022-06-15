Horizon Investments LLC Purchases 699 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Barclays lowered their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

Shares of MA opened at $322.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.41. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $305.61 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

