Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Invests $2.34 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,033 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,823 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,907,000 after purchasing an additional 112,994 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,791,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,942,000 after purchasing an additional 106,939 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,122,000 after purchasing an additional 282,632 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $176.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $175.14 and a one year high of $241.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.57.

