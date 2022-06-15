The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Position Increased by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,931 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558,985 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,049 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,290 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in TJX Companies by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 144,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 17,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TJX Companies by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 123,422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock opened at $57.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.93. The company has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.05.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,447.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

