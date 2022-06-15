WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.355 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.
WhiteHorse Finance has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years. WhiteHorse Finance has a payout ratio of 93.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.2%.
WHF stock opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.99. WhiteHorse Finance has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $316.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.29.
Several research firms recently weighed in on WHF. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 10.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. 13.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About WhiteHorse Finance (Get Rating)
WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment business development company specializing in originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. It invests in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.
