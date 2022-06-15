WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.355 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

WhiteHorse Finance has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years. WhiteHorse Finance has a payout ratio of 93.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.2%.

WHF stock opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.99. WhiteHorse Finance has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $316.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.29.

WhiteHorse Finance ( NASDAQ:WHF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.02 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Research analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WHF. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 10.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. 13.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment business development company specializing in originating senior secured loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. It invests in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

