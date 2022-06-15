Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Director Kevin Michael Sr Kraft, Sr. Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) Director Kevin Michael Sr Kraft, Sr. sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $136,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Donegal Group Inc. has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $510.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.04.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Donegal Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGICA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 58.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 99.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 18.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. 30.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

