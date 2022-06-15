1,491 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Bought by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,491 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $96.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.34. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.39 and a 52-week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.81.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

