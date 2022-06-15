Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 255,192 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,316,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,192 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $232,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UL. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $391,267,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 29,662.4% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669,969 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,019,000 after acquiring an additional 808,143 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,480,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,655,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $33,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UL. Societe Generale lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.01.

NYSE:UL opened at $43.56 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.451 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

