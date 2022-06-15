Madison Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Madison Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,686 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $20,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,145,000 after buying an additional 1,246,143 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,981,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,178,000 after buying an additional 999,881 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,135,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,989,000 after buying an additional 918,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 481.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,046,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,533,000 after buying an additional 866,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.12.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $84.70 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $81.01 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.31.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

