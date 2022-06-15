Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,939 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Chevron were worth $37,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.48.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $167.55 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $329.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.05.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.