Covington Capital Management Sells 25 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Covington Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Anthem were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Anthem by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,732,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,080,000 after purchasing an additional 162,857 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Anthem by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,667,000 after purchasing an additional 437,816 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Anthem by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,085,000 after purchasing an additional 587,649 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,914,000 after purchasing an additional 51,641 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,042,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,078,000 after purchasing an additional 65,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock opened at $460.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $501.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $469.57. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $355.43 and a fifty-two week high of $533.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.16%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ANTM shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Anthem from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.57.

Anthem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

