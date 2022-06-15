Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,522,875 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,747,365 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $394,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 133,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €14.00 ($14.58) to €15.00 ($15.63) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €14.90 ($15.52) price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €12.50 ($13.02) to €13.00 ($13.54) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.14.

NYSE:DB opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.28. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $9.16 and a 52-week high of $16.70.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.1473 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.