Deutsche Bank AG Buys 2,785,090 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,463,004 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,785,090 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $383,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UBS. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 14,229.1% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,101,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,825,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045,106 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 137,022,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,448,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765,285 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 697.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,696,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,634,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,776 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 104,116,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,868,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922,400 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 17,914,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729,190 shares during the period. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.32. The stock has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. UBS Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 18 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

