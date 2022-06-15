Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,149,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,602,708 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.46% of CSX worth $381,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on CSX shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Argus boosted their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.76.

CSX opened at $29.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average of $34.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.11 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

