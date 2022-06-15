Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,605,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,651 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.00% of Verisk Analytics worth $367,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,302,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,200,000 after purchasing an additional 144,892 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,897,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,577,619,000 after acquiring an additional 60,460 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $779,419,000 after acquiring an additional 344,057 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,991,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,171,000 after acquiring an additional 363,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,574,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,380 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total transaction of $103,787.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,622,489.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,604,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,511 shares of company stock valued at $31,676,373 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRSK. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.89.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $158.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.81. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.30 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $775.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

