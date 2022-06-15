Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,099,997 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,715,533 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,099,997 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.40% of TJX Companies worth $358,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558,985 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,049 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,290 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,551,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 144,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,976,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 123,422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,143,000 after buying an additional 29,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $2,186,880.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,447.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock opened at $57.33 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.93. The stock has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.05.

About TJX Companies (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.