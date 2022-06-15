Deutsche Bank AG Buys 1,885,822 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 345.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,432,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885,822 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $349,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET opened at $91.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.76. The stock has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.18 and a 12 month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $877.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.01 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $1,913,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,321.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $55,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,882. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 552,308 shares of company stock worth $58,523,220 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.08.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

