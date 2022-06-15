Deutsche Bank AG Sells 70,856 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,568,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 70,856 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 3.61% of UGI worth $347,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 104.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,450,000 after purchasing an additional 391,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in UGI by 89.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,572,000 after acquiring an additional 281,166 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in UGI during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,484,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in UGI by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 140,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in UGI by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,040,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,365,000 after acquiring an additional 21,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

UGI opened at $39.71 on Wednesday. UGI Co. has a one year low of $33.04 and a one year high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.35.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. UGI had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $4,447,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 429,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,203,532.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UGI shares. StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Barclays cut their target price on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

