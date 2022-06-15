Castellan Group Sells 305 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Castellan Group lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Castellan Group’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,001,395,000 after purchasing an additional 542,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,809,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,518,636,000 after purchasing an additional 197,415 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,895,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,257,382,000 after acquiring an additional 77,517 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,949,003,000 after acquiring an additional 624,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $980,300,000 after acquiring an additional 406,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $520.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $571.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $591.31. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $455.71 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $982,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total transaction of $1,562,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,410 shares of company stock worth $10,704,843 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.70.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

