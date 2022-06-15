Castellan Group Sells 245 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Castellan Group lessened its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Castellan Group’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $311,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 78.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,361,000 after buying an additional 490,211 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 318,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,087,000 after buying an additional 104,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BR opened at $134.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.68 and a 1 year high of $185.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.81 and its 200 day moving average is $154.94.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

