W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Castellan Group

Castellan Group lowered its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Castellan Group’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $904,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,411,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares in the company, valued at $948,672.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total value of $238,446.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,715,955.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,762 shares of company stock worth $7,252,245. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stephens lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $511.38.

NYSE:GWW opened at $469.90 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.16 and a 12 month high of $529.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $491.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $494.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

