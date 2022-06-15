Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVCO. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Cavco Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,002 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,518,000 after acquiring an additional 12,357 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 187.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cavco Industries by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CVCO. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $340.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $196.79 on Wednesday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.79 and a 12-month high of $327.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.99 and a 200-day moving average of $264.98.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $505.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.90 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 21.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, and MidCountry brands.

