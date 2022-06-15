Castellan Group Invests $203,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Castellan Group acquired a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,240 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,607,848,000 after purchasing an additional 320,288 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,576,040,000 after purchasing an additional 121,632 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in American Express by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,485,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,042,625,000 after acquiring an additional 115,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Express by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,638,584,000 after acquiring an additional 622,891 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833,314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,603,735,000 after acquiring an additional 55,027 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.89.

NYSE:AXP opened at $144.60 on Wednesday. American Express has a 12 month low of $143.25 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $108.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

