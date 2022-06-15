Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $170.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.35. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.09 and a 12-month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

