Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIRI. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the third quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Sirius XM by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Sirius XM by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $349,206.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $6.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 49.74% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SIRI. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

