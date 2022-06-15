125 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Acquired by Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 25,276 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $407,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,466.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 84,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after acquiring an additional 79,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 142,291.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 64,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after acquiring an additional 64,031 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $172.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $171.12 and a 12-month high of $265.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

