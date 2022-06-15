Mendel Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW)

Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000. T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mendel Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.32% of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 99,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 30,489 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TGRW opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $35.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average is $28.14.

