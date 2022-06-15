Mendel Capital Management LLC Invests $536,000 in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. Financial Services Advisory Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 28,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 14,113 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 10,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,611,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.29. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $67.53 and a 52 week high of $85.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF (Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.