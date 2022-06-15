Mendel Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 426.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period.

Shares of SHE stock opened at $75.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.01. SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.69 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38.

