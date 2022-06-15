Mendel Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000.

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.99. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $25.80.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

