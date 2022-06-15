VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Sold by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,413,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,435,000 after acquiring an additional 187,333 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 763,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,000 after buying an additional 300,417 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 233.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the period.

ANGL stock opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.67 and its 200 day moving average is $30.54. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $33.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

