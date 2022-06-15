Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Has $52,000 Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,032 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Comcast by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998,777 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 104,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,676 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 15,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 88.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $180.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

