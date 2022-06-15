Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Purchases 487 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,362,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,262,000 after acquiring an additional 734,952 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,792,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,506,000 after acquiring an additional 139,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,524,000 after acquiring an additional 131,171 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,248,000 after acquiring an additional 42,419 shares during the period. Finally, Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth $1,272,000. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $39.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $98.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.68) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 2421.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $297,220.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $290,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.28% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.18.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises (Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.