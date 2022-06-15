Cypress Capital Group Sells 5,181 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,181 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Dollar General by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,445,000 after buying an additional 860,616 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,946,000 after purchasing an additional 400,113 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,187,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,009,000 after purchasing an additional 340,552 shares during the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 460,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,599,000 after purchasing an additional 202,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,491,000. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $230.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.90. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The firm has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

In related news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,827,797 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.25.

Dollar General Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.