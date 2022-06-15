Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group reduced its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.54. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.96. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $43.58 and a 12-month high of $53.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.74 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.42%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.09.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

