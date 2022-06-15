Cypress Capital Group Sells 446 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

NYSE:CAH opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $64.53. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

