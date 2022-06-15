Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 1,095,023 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 534.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,299,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095,023 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.36% of Intuitive Surgical worth $467,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.41.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $191.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.99 and its 200 day moving average is $282.67. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.81 and a 12 month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

