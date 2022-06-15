Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,142,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,294 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 1.60% of Extra Space Storage worth $485,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXR opened at $158.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.77. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.70 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 97.40%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,924,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.30.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

